Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 408,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -215.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 17.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at $213,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

