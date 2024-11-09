Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 8666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

