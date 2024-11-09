Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 12,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 11,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Goldbank Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.47.

About Goldbank Mining

(Get Free Report)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.