GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 31st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

GQG Partners Company Profile

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for GQG Partners (ASX:GQG)

