GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 31st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
GQG Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GQG Partners
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.