Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $172.52 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

