Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.3 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.020-8.050 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.52. 495,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

