Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 123,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 869,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

