Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 22,917 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 3.0 %

VYX stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR Voyix news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

