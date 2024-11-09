Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

BITX stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

