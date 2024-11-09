Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $78.16, but opened at $84.00. Haemonetics shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 226,352 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

