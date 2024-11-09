Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $194.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $196.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 28.03%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

