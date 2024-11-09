Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 10.9 %

HASI traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.