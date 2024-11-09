HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

VANI stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Vivani Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

