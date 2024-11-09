HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.08.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. Research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

