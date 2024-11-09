Head-To-Head Review: Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) versus The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million $6.15 million 9.31 Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors $20.04 billion $582.15 million 6.16

Alaska Power & Telephone’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1.30% 6.36% 1.17%

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone’s competitors have a beta of -1.05, indicating that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 64.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Alaska Power & Telephone competitors beat Alaska Power & Telephone on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

