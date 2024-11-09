Head to Head Review: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) vs. Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 1 8 7 0 2.38 Beyond 1 3 4 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.19, indicating a potential downside of 16.79%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.41%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than Revolve Group.

This table compares Revolve Group and Beyond”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.07 billion 2.08 $28.15 million $0.56 56.20 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.19 -$307.84 million ($7.39) -0.87

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 3.72% 10.17% 6.29% Beyond -22.82% -69.32% -35.45%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Beyond on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

