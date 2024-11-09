Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.81 and traded as low as $148.21. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $149.11, with a volume of 9,360,752 shares.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $488,898,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 268.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 897,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,546,000 after purchasing an additional 653,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,671,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,602,000 after buying an additional 611,534 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,480,000 after purchasing an additional 578,653 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,733.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,875,000 after buying an additional 492,683 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

