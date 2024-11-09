Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HTLF opened at $66.40 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
