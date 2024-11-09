Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,581. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

