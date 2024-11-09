Heather A. Planishek Sells 20,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,819.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $58.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

