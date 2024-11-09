Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at TD Securities

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,704,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126,655. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $42,576,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,714,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,280,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

