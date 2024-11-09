Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.30). Approximately 287,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 702,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.50 ($2.28).

Henderson European Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £583.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marco Bianconi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,730 ($2,252.02). In other news, insider Marco Bianconi purchased 1,000 shares of Henderson European Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,730 ($2,252.02). Also, insider Melanie Blake acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005.80 ($6,516.27). Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Henderson European Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

