HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

