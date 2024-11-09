Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 4,035 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 137.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $262.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $262.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

