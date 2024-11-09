Holistic Planning LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Holistic Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $602.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

