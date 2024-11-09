Holistic Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Holistic Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.84 and a 12-month high of $172.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.