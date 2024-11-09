Holistic Planning LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 269.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Holistic Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

