Holistic Planning LLC Purchases 204 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Holistic Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $608,000.

IJJ opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

