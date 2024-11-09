Holistic Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 8,063 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2,369.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $36.93 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.