Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 122 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,080 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

ETN stock opened at $366.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $217.61 and a 52 week high of $369.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average of $319.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

