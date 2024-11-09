Hollencrest Capital Management Has $372,000 Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,648 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.42 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 53.06% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

