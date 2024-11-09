Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.