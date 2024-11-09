Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 710 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

