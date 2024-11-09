Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 77 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $210.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $212.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

