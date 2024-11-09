Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $210,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.3 %

FAS stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $166.39.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

