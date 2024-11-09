Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.