HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,829.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

