Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.1 billion-$141.1 billion.

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

