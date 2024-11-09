Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $123.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NYSE HWM traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,814. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

