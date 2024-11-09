Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 47,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 58,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 10.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 0.86% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

