Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Trading 3.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Hugo Boss AG shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.57. 101,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,891% from the average session volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Hugo Boss. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

About Hugo Boss

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

