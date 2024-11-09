IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

IG Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

IG Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.3995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. IG Group’s payout ratio is 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

