Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 54330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMBBY. Barclays raised Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
