Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.65 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Get Infinera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Infinera

Infinera Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.4% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.