Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,399.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,056 shares of company stock worth $4,121,736 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

