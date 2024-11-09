Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 95,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,652. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -55.10%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.