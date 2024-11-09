Insider Buying: DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Buys 2,100 Shares of Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Rhoda Phillippo bought 2,100 shares of DEXUS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.14 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,987.70 ($9,925.63).

Rhoda Phillippo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rhoda Phillippo bought 2,900 shares of DEXUS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.19 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,842.30 ($13,802.85).

DEXUS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

