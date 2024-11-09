Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Acquires C$175,537.50 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Director Dahra Granovsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,537.50.

Shares of TSE HPS.A opened at C$125.75 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.74 and a 1-year high of C$160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPS.A. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

