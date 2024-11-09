Insider Buying: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Purchases 742 Shares of Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OLED opened at $179.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.18 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

