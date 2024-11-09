Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.36, for a total transaction of $8,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,647.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92.

On Monday, August 26th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60.

Arista Networks stock traded down $30.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.24. 6,322,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,104. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.19 and a 12 month high of $431.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.60 and its 200-day moving average is $344.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $341.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

